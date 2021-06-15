Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.