James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 21,234 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $34.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

