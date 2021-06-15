Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €38.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.94 ($32.87). 191,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.81. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12 month high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

