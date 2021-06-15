Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CONN opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,794 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

