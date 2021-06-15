Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the average volume of 291 put options.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 549,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 1,499,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

