Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $204.68 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $33,856,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

