Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

JET2 opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Friday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

