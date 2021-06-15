Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Northern Trust Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,058,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,992 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,268,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. 116,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a market capitalization of $435.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

