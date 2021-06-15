Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,368.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 223,695 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. 81,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.