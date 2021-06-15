Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,174 ($41.47). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,078 ($40.21), with a volume of 394,533 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.11 ($36.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $112,512 in the last ninety days.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

