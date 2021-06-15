Jonathan Segal Sells 4,920 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

STKS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.59. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

