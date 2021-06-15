Jowell Global (JWEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

JWEL opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.