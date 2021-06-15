JOYY Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

YY opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

