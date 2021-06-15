JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Insider Buys £334.36 in Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

Shares of LON:JAM opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 638.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 451.70 ($5.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.58). The company has a current ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.