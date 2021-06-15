JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 123,052 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $198,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $558,908,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

NYSE:BMO opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

