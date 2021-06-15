JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,242,691 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 50.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $187,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,642,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $44,060,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

