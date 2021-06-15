JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.26% of Abiomed worth $181,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $302.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.16. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

