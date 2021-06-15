JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $157.89 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $157,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.77 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

