JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $192.28 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of The Allstate worth $192,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

