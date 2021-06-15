JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $211.40 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of Waste Connections worth $211,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

