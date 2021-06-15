JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $65.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.46.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $47.49 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

