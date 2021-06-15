JT Stratford LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

