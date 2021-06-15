JT Stratford LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $274.51 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.09. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

