JT Stratford LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

