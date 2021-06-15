JT Stratford LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $391.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

