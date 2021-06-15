JT Stratford LLC Sells 16,711 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 79.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

