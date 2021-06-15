Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $264,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

