Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142,203 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Navient by 1,129.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NAVI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

