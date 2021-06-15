Jupiter Market Cap Hits $4.03 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $1.65 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00158144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00183710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.01040429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,942.89 or 0.99875915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

