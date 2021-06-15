Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kaman were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAMN opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

