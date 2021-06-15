Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $129.42

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.42, but opened at $126.30. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $128.10, with a volume of 313 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.46.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $451,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.