Kattana 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $313,338.00 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for about $9.91 or 0.00024829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $313,338.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.01032960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.70 or 1.00100688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,052 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

