KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 22,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,520. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

