Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $278.02 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Keep Network has a market cap of $278.02 million and $15.81 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,584,482 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.