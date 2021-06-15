Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

