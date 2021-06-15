Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $239,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 238,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

