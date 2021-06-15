Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,890 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

