Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $274.80 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.82.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

