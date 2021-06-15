Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,117. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.75 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.