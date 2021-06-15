Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.