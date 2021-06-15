Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 2,110,751 shares valued at $77,263,431. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.93. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.