KeyFi Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $6,034.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,284 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

