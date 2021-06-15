Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.