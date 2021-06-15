Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.74. 1,198,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,300. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

