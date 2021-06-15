Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.