King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

