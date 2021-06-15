King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.92 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.