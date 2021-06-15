King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.86 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

