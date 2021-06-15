King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.98 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

