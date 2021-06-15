King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,761 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Newmark Group worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

